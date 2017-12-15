Blaqs wears the #apolojersy

Vusa Blaqs (left) the director of Ammara Brown's Akiliz video PIC: COURTESY OF ZACFELLA CHIBUWE

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Award-winning music video maker, Blaqs is known to many for his candid speech on social media and yesterday saw him manifesting his much hated blunt side as he was caught up in a heated debate with various people after a random post on Facebook.

The post which came soon after the release of the much anticipated ‘Akiliz’ video read; “So next time u ask me about akiliz i know you can’t afford Dstv.”

Though he probably meant it as a joke and wanted people to know the video was finally out, his statement did not go down well with some folks and the war of words broke out leading to some of the posts below.

Now in rare Blaqs style, the video director decided to apologise. We are not sure if he was forced or coerced into making the statement below, but what is indeed true is he was wearing his apolojersy!

Just incase the apology is deleted as well…

Like this: Like Loading...