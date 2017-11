Bled on the keys playing tracks from his debut album.

8 SHARES Share Tweet

Energetic entertainer, Blessing Chimanga recorded his new album, ‘Show Me The Way’, live at Theatre in The Park (TITP) on Saturday.

The multitalented musician dazzled the packed auditorium and got the audience to sing and dance along to gis groove.

The event was attended by a number of diplomats, family, fellow musicians and his crazy fans.

Like this: Like Loading...