Bled leaps back into the limelight with half-year gig, new music

Bubbly Bled doing his thing. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE

11 SHARES Share Tweet

He’s been playing underground missions for the past few months, hoping he could suppress his energy but he failed, and so the effervescent Bled is back with his debut 2017 show slated for the Alliance Francaise on Saturday June 3.

Zimbo Jam had a chance to speak with the multi-talented artist who just returned from Argentina where he was leading a delegation of 37 Zimbabwean students at a festival in the South American country.

On where he has been hiding for all these months he said, “I have been doing more international gigs, workshops and focusing more on my marimba project brand.

“I have also been in studio working on a couple of new singles, coming out starting this Saturday and more as the year goes.”

He also said that he has been taking his time off the radar to grow himself musically.

“I have also been growing as a musician, growing my sound and understanding the elements I want in my music.”

The single he will launch on Saturday is called ‘Do Something’ and all proceeds from the gig will go to charity.

“Proceeds from this concert will go to buy blankets to donate to a children’s home. My team and I, ‘The Bigsmile Project’, are looking forward to host this great initiative, to help a child this winter.

“This is a gig not to be missed as we will be warming up everyone for winter,” continued Bled.