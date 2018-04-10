Bob play back by public demand!

The Asante Sana scene in the play "Operation Restore Regasi"

It appears the theatre sector has entered in to a new dispensation with the success of the play ‘Operation Restore Regasi’ which recorded three sold out shows for three consecutive nights in Harare at Theatre in The Park a few weeks back.

The production returns for yet another run in the capital at the same venue from April 11 -13, 2018.

Zimbo Jam caught up with the writer of the play, Charles Munganasa who said he was humbled by the love Harare has shown his work.

“It is a humbling experience to be called back to perform. It shows that people are appreciating our works and effort also considering that this play is a product of young emerging actors,” said Munganasa who also plays the role of General Chiwenga in the play.

“The play has so far attracted the attention of the international media community with notable media organisations such as BBC, ENCA, Miami Herald, Africa news and Sky News running stories on the play and how it has been well received in Zimbabwe.”

He also revealed that the play will be featured at The Fringe, a festival running at Theatre in The Park during the HIFA week from May 1-6.

“As I am speaking the play has been invited to be part of the fringe festival which will run parallel to HIFA. Plans for a South African tour are also at an advance stage with a South African based Zimbabwean promoter pushing to have the play in South Africa.

“The play will likely be invited to most local and international arts festivals which will likely roll into life starting mid-year,” he revealed.

He added that the beauty of this play is that it has no lifespan.

“The critical aspect to note about this play is that it has no life span as it can be staged for generations and generations to come. Each performance always feels like the first one and every time when we perform it, the experience is always new,” he added.

