I am the boss – Peter Moyo

The self proclaimed boss - Peter Moyo PIC: COURTESY OF PETER MOYO

7 SHARES Share Tweet

Musician, Peter Moyo has declared that his new album, ‘Mopao Mokonzi’, which will be launched this Thursday at Jazz 24/7 will prove to other artists that he is the boss.

“Mopao Mokonzi means the big boss and in Zimbabwe there are two types of sungura, the Macheso type and the Dhewa type. So the Dhewa type, no one does better than I do so I chose to call my album Mopao Mokonzi because there are too many new kids on the block trying to sing like my dad but on this album I will show them how its done,” said Peter.

The album comes loaded with seven tracks that include: ‘Mutsvene’, ‘Musara Pavana’, ‘Kurera Haizinyore’, ‘Mudiwa’ and ‘Muridzi Weupenyu’.

Continued Peter, “This album is different from my past ones because it has good guitar arrangements and vocals too.

“All songs have massive messages and people who will listen will enjoy.”

Peter says his not worried about releasing an album at a time when most albums released in 2017 have failed to make an impact on the market.

“My strategy is to just make sure the CD’s are available so that people will get the music.

“I am happy with where I am now, as people cannot talk of the best performers in Zimbabwe and leave my brand our so I think brighter days are ahead,” added Peter.