Bring your diapers warns Doc Vikela

Award winning Comedian, Doc Vikela PHOTO: COURTESY OF WWW.EVERYTHINGZIMBABWE.CO.ZW

Top local comedians will on Saturday November 25 converge at the New Ambassador Hotel and serenade fans for free at the Bustop third anniversary gig.

One of the acts set to be performing at the event, Doc Vikela has said that people coming should expect nothing but the best and must bring diapers too because its going to be a messed up show.

“Saturday night is a celebration night so people should come prepared to laugh hard. They can bring diapers, just in case,” said Doc Vikela.

The face of Bustop TV, Gonyeti also shared her views ahead of the anniversary gig saying, “Its a new era for us as comedians and this show is special to us because its happening a day after the inauguration of a newÂ president who promised us democracy as Zimbabweans. So will test this with our material, to see if we now have freedom of expression, freedom of speech and many more freedoms! I promise no Robert Mugabe jokes. We have to let him rest. Panenge pakaipa pa third anniversary nemaEx angu ese.”

Another act set to be performing, Bhutisi and he said that his set would be different from the rest.

“Part of my act will be reflecting back and talking of the importance of comedy during the era we had PO Box TV and if anything has changed at all.

“Basically my act will be different, l will be telling stories the way they have never been told before,” said Bhutisi.

