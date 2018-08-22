Tafadzwa Bob, co-creator of the play Broken. PIC: COURTESY OF THEATRE IN THE PARK

After playing to packed audiences and receiving standing ovations in the USA the play ‘Broken’ premiers at Theatre in The Park on Thursday August 23.

Co-created and performed by Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi and Everson Ndlovu – ‘Broken’ is a meeting point between the broken past and the broken future. It is a Journey into the world of Zimbabwean ritual tradition and Greek tragedy.

A mother and child are lost and the grieving father returns to his village in search of a reason. Can he conjure up an answer from his dead father’s ashes?

“I created this play as part of my as part of MFA Thesis project at Dell`Arte International School of Physical Theatre, Blue Lake, CA, USA in 2017,” said Tafadzwa Bob Mutambi.

The thesis is an investigative journey into the world of ritual theatre for healing of racial and political trauma.

“The play was performed at the world famous Carlo theatre in Blue Lake, California, USA as part of the Thesis Festival, in May 2017. It was invited and was performed at the Mad River Festival, in Blue Lake USA in July 2017.

“It was performed in Los Angeles at the Walt Disney theatre as part of California State Summer School of the Arts, CSSSA guest performances,” he added.