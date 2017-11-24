Bryan K on a Chukucha mission

The cover of Bryan K's song Chukucha courtesy of Bryan K

Bryan K is slowing developing into a maestro of making cool jams that are very palatable.

Earlier in the year he rocked us with â€˜My Loveâ€™ and then followed up with another single, â€˜Maggieâ€™ on which he featured ExQ.

Now a few days ago he dropped the track â€˜Chukuchaâ€™.

This cool tune is no doubt going to be a club banger as it gets one to just want to let loose, especially the ladies.

Itâ€™s one of those tracks that will cause a couple to just take it nice and slow on the dance floor as they connect on all fronts.

Great track from the youngster.

Listen to the track below and tell us what you think about it.

