Bryan K & Dobba Don collaborate

Bryan K eager to express himself musically

Over the past couple of months there has been a trend developing which has seen a number of rappers collaborating with dancehall musicians, producing some heavy tunes.

For instance ‘Jerusarema’ By ExQ featuring Freeman and the chart topping, ‘Mainini’ by 8L featuring Tocky Vibes.

With the formula seemingly paying dividends, Afro fusion artist, Bryan K has joined the bandwagon and collaborated with ‘Mudendere’ chanter, Dobba Don on a track titled, ‘Ndopenga’.

“The collaboration is something that made sense musically for both artists, the subject matter for that song is one that both of them can speak eloquently on and they did so very well,” said Bryan’s manager, Walter Wanyanya.

On when the song is dropping and whether there will be a video he said, “The song is dropping next week and a video is something that is now a standard.”

Wanyanya also explained that Mr Kamera was the producer because he and Bryan are an explosive force.

“Kamera and Bryan are young guns who are both hungry to express themselves in their different areas of expertise. It’s a combination that is explosive,” explained Walter.

Over the last eight months, Bryan K and his management have been travelling a lot in the region and meeting up with a number of stars in the entertainment circles.

Wanyanya says that the network they are building will make work easier for them in the future.

“The building of relationships and building of networks is what makes any work so much easier when it comes to getting into the studio or on stage with other artists in the region. When one has made progress relationally off stage with anyone, it’s something that can be seen and felt when artists get into studio or work together on stage. It is very necessary,” highlighted Wanyanya.