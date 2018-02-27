Bryan K goes jazzy

Bryan K in action recently in Harare. PIC: COURTESY OF MIKE WALL

Ever since winning the Starbrite talent show back in 2012, Bryan K has steadily rose to fame showing off his musical versatility.

From the trending Afro beats, to the funky Afro fusion, and at a times a bit of soul, Bryan K has done it all.

This weekend, the youngster gets to show off the ‘jazzman’ within him as he headlines the weekly jazz concert, Back to Jazzics at the new home of jazz in Harare, Chez Zandi.

On what people coming to the show can expect from him he said, “I’ve always been one to experiment with different sounds and different genres and I believe an artist should never be bound by genres so I’m very excited and looking forward to playing at Jazzics on Sunday as it will be a different vibe.

“I’m going to play my original songs and then some cover songs from some of the great entertainers I grew up listening to like Ray Charles, Stevie wonder, Jonathan butler and Bob Marley.”

The ‘Heavy Machine’ singer who has had a busy February, gigging left, right and centre alongside international acts said he was grateful that jobs were coming his way.

“I’m always grateful when I have a packed schedule because it teaches me how to deal with pressure. The Winnie Khumalo show was amazing, we had a full house as well and the crowd was great. It had a lot of ladies there and I enjoy performing for the heavy machines.

“The response to my Wednesday Newscafe show is always great. We always have a full house,” said Bryan.

The singer also shared with us a bit about his upcoming new album.

“I have been working on my new album for a while now and it’s coming out alright. I am still in the production phase and I’m working with some of the best producers in the country.

“It’s going to be a totally different sound from the music that I released last year, I’ve decided to take it back to the basics and honour great musicians that paved the way for us like the late great legend, Hugh Masekela and Dr Oliver Mtukudzi.

“I really think now is the time for us as Zimbabweans and as young Africans to tell our story to the world through the different gifts God blessed us with so expect fireworks,” he revealed.

