Bryan K reflects on Zambia rendezvous

Bryan K having the time of his life at Zambia's Big Turn Up PIC: COURTESY OF BRYAN K

Afro-fusion artist, Bryan K who recently performed with Nigerian star, Mr Eazi in Zambia at the Big Turn Up alongside Ammara Brown and South Africa’s Distruction Boys says he was overwhelmed with the response from the Zambian crowd.

“Zambia was great,” said bubbly Bryan to the Zimbo Jam.

“We got there Thursday night and went straight to our hotel. We spent the whole of Friday rehearsing with the band and watching Zambian music shows so that we get an idea of what the Zambian crowd reacts to, what they liked and the style of performance they preferred,” he narrated.

He said they were treated as super stars from arrival time to the day they left Zambian.

“We then got on stage, the crowd was a bit tense at first but it didn’t take long for them to get in the zone. This was my first public performance in Zambia and I was happy with the way they received my music.”

After an electric performance, the ‘Heavy Machine’ hit maker has vowed to return to Zambia.

“We will definitely go there for more shows this year. We were treated like superstars in Zambia. I must say there’s not much difference between Zambian and Zimbabwean promoters. The stage was good though it could have been better if we had Devine Concerts LOL.

“Overall everything was good,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...