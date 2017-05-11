Bryan K turns to God

Bryan K eager to express himself musically PIC: T. CHIIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

“After being disappointed by the people I love, I realised that God is the only one who has had my back regardless of my shortfalls so I decided to write about his love,” said Bryan K as he explained the inspiration behind his new single, ‘My Love’ which dropped today.

Bryan also shared with the Zimbo Jam that at times he finds it difficult to express his love for God in church as the brethren do not give him an opportunity to do so, hence he decided to praise him in song outside the walls of the church.

“We hardly get time to express our love for the Lord in church because people say tirivekunyika so ndakangoti let me take matters into my own hands and write about my love for the Lord myself,” said Bryan.

The track is available on most online platforms also comes through with a video.

“I partnered with Hunnington retreat centre and shot the video there a couple weeks ago directed by one of the best local producers Chris Shoca

“I co-produced the song with Thamie Bimha at MFD studio in Harare.

“The song is available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon and Google play store,” he added.

Check out the video here: