Bulawayo celebrated in the UK

Vuka Bulawayo Vuka organising director, Busani ‘Socks’ Ncube. PIC: COURTESY OF VBV

It has been 120 years since Bulawayo was first declared a municipal town and as the anniversary approaches, a UK community initiative called, Vuka Bulawayo Vuka (wake up Bulawayo wake up), are organising an event to celebrate the City of Kings on October 20 in Cheetham Hill, Manchester.

Community organisations and businesses that include Qoki Zindlovukazi, Parry Building Products Limited, Century Ambulance Service and Helping Hands have confirmed their participation in the event that seeks to bring Zimbabweans, especially those born, raised or who have a special connection with Bulawayo together, to celebrate good music, its history and culture.

We are at a critical time in our history as Zimbabweans and often it is difficult to remind ourselves of the beautiful country we come from and the rich culture and uniqueness of our cities and towns in Zimbabwe,” said organising director, Busani ‘Socks’ Ncube.

“This event is a chance to remind ourselves of the positive work that Zimbabwean’s are doing and an opportunity to network, uplift and empower each other,” he added.

Vuka Bulawayo Vuka is part of a wider community initiative that is not only about celebrating Bulawayo but that brings Zimbabwean community organisations and enterprises together for an evening of networking and an opportunity for them to raise awareness of what they are doing.

“While this is a celebration it is also important to recognise the work that still needs to be done and the role each of us has to play in rebuilding, not only our primary conurbations and towns but, Zimbabwe.”