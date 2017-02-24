Bustop TV ready ruffle feathers

News reporter Gonyeti reporting for Bustop News PIC: YOUTUBE

Many know them as the funny folks who create short video clips online and once in a while venture into stand-up comedy missions. But come 2017, things have shifted at Bustop TV, as the crew is taking its game to a whole new level.

Bustop TV has launched a new show dubbed, ‘Bustop TV News’, joining the league of satirical news shows, such as Zambezi News and The Daily Show that address pertinent issues affecting society in comedy style, that usually leaves politicians not too happy.

And what a perfect time to start such a show with the elections just around the corner.

The show will be anchored by comedians Mai Tee Tee and Gonyeti.

“We shall be holding a discussion tackling pertinent issues like our defunct railway system and try and understand what exactly is happening and who exactly is responsible,” explained Gonyeti.

Also amongst some of the issues to be discussed is service delivery, touching on water supply and sanitation.

“Road blocks, sewages, and water shortages are some of the matters that we are going to be discussing, asking why they are not being rectified,” added Mai Tee Tee.

Citizen behaviour that has seen reckless disposal of litter which has led to cases of typhoid and cholera amongst other diseases is also being questioned, as the anchors will not only be dwelling on the responsible authorities, but also on citizens and how in turn their actions have led to some of the damage that we see today.

Bustop TV co-founder, Luckie Aaroni said the news show will be released every Thursday on their social media platforms.

“The news show will be up on Bustop TV social media platforms every Thursday. We will be reaching out to communities and I encourage our followers to also play a part in making the show a success,” said Aaroni.