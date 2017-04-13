Busy holiday for Hope

Hope Masike Traditional mbira Artist PIC: COURTESY OF ZIFM STEREO

She is one of the most consistent female artists so far in 2017 when it comes to staging shows in various joints in and around Harare, and this Easter, Hope Masike takes her exuberant act to Nyanga.

“This Easter we descend on Nyanga, where we shall be playing at Montclair Hotel on Friday April 14 which is Good Friday as well as on Saturday the 15th,” said Hope Masike’s manager and publicist, Lucky Muzava.

“We shall wrap up our tour with another show in the heart of Nanga’s high density suburb of Nyamhuka, where we shall also donate pads under the ongoing, Hope Pad Access Campaign,” he added.

On her return to the capital city, Hope will take her act to Jazz 24/7 where she will be serenading revelers on Independence Day eve.

“We will return to Harare to do an Independence day gig at Jazz24/7 on Monday the 17th of April and as usual Hope’s strength, high-energy and dedication to excellent musicianship and charming stage presence will be the major highlight on all these shows,” revealed Muzava.

He also highlighted that the Independence gig will feature some savvy compositions.

“Our independence is our treasured achievement and savvy compositions will come in handy so we are encouraging even the most sensible of patrons to join in the enthusiasm and fill the dance floor,” continued Muzava.