But why Edith?

Edith WeUtonga performing at Alliance Franciase PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

As she strums her guitar, and the chords she plays begin to sink in, the brain begins to decipher the depth of her musicality, suddenly you begin to ask yourself why?

The variation in the genres she fuses together to come up with her grooves is unrivaled and yet she is little-known to many. But why?

Her musical arrangements are intriguing and when juxtaposed to what some celebrated male artists produce, one is left baffled and the mind spinning with the question why Edith?

Why is Edith WeUtonga’s name not amongst those of celebrated musicians in Zimbabwe?

All you here is Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Tuku or nowadays the seed caster, Mbeu. And yet the quality of compositions by this female bassists is just stupefying.

Her musicality is on another level and when watch her perform, you can tell that she has the substance to blossom and become a star.

Is it because local radio does not push a lot of contemporary traditional music, which is her type of music and skewed more towards pop culture, the reason why she is not known?

All one can do is just to wonder why.

Alliance Francaise Old Mutual Theatre was recently turned into a heaven of African melodies as renowned vocalist and bassist, Edith WeUtonga mesmerized the audience with a top drawer performance.

The show was nearly called off due to the heavy rains that poured upon the CBD, but after deliberations between the artist and the management, the show continued, though most of the people who were alleged to have bought advance tickets failed to come through.

However, the low turnout in the intimate auditorium did not in any way deter WeUtonga from staging an immaculate set.

The moment she opened her mouth, her deep vocals sent tremors in the room announcing her arrival.

Complemented well by a solid band and backing vocalists, she tore the right into the hearts of many in the room leading some to instantaneously move from their seats and find some dancing space.

Switching from rhumba, afro-jazz and some sweet Zimbabwean traditional grooves, WeUtonga got the audience to breakout into resounding applauses at the end of each track, a sure sign that they had been swept away by her charm.

“The show was really good, despite the rains and cancellations from a number of people who had bought tickets in advance,” said Edith soon after the show.

However, she lamented over the lack of support of the arts from Zimbabweans in general and those in government.

“I don’t know if it is the economy or what but it feels many people have turned a blind eye on the arts. Zimbabweans generally do not fully appreciate art.

“Even those in government are not doing much to perpetuate the growth of the creative sector and yet it has the potential to rejuvenate the country’s economy.

“Promoters also need to push female artists more if we are to grow and be recognized the same way our male counterparts are,” spoke WeUtonga.

The bassist also revealed that she will be dropping a new album in August.

“I promised my fans that I will be dropping an album this year and it’s definitely happening in August. I haven’t found a title for it yet but all I can say is that it will be a mixed bag of authentic African rhythms.

“If all goes according to plan we will be dropping a single end of month titled, Woman of Steel which seeks to celebrate the role played by women in society,” revealed WeUtonga.