CABS Opera Gala major attraction at HIFA

High powered delegation [L-R] Tafadzwa Simba. Maria Wilson, Mehluli Mpofu, Charleen Mpofu and Robert Maunsell PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Over the years, there has always been a hype about the closing and opening performances at the Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA). However, in recent editions that trend has been gradually changing with more numbers getting interested in the CABS Opera Gala.

This amazing display of vocal dexterity and musicality has become a fundamental event on the HIFA programme as no other activity matches up to the class exuded by both the local and international acts involved in the act.

This collaboration of local and international, is one of the major factors that makes the festival amazing as some rare acts get to perform together adding more zing to an already polished performance.

“The CABS Opera Gala is one of the fastest audience growing events at the festival. Everybody wants to see this incredible pinnacle of performance. It is a wonderful show to see,” said HIFA executive director, Maria Wilson at a media briefing on Wednesday.

“Many might say we don’t understand classical music, it is depressing and we cannot dance to it. But so what?” she asked.

“The reason why we have this festival is that people with such a mindset can get a chance to be exposed to the different experiences of each genre. The festival then provides one with an opportunity to breakdown walls and try something different.”

Other acts to look out for at the festival are South Korea’s Drum Cats and EDM acts, Bali Bandits and Lucky Charmes.

Meanwhile, CABS Bank has pledged its commitment to keep supporting HIFA.

“As CABS we are proud to be associated with a festival that transforms lives in Zimbabwe and across the continent,” said CABS deputy managing director, Mehluli Mpofu.

“We are happy to host the Opera Gala night which has become an integral part of the festival. It showcases internationally renowned opera stars, mixing humour with theatrical drama and exquisite singing.

