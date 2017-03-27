Cal_vin, POY beef taken to the airwaves

Bulawayo based Hip Hop artist Cal_vin PIC: COURTESY OF CELEBRITYCHECK.CO.ZW

Friday night witnessed the feud between two Bulawayo hip hop artists, Calvin and POY, spill over to radio when they both featured on The Fix on ZiFM Stereo.

Hip hop as a culture has always been known to breed tensions and many recall the 2pac vs. BIG feud, Nas vs. Jay Z vendetta and just recently Meek Mill and Drake were also firing shots at each other.

On March 17, Calvin dropped a freestyle ‘Ndumiso Gumede’, spitting bars that beyond any reasonable doubt undermined POY through claiming that the latter works at a local butcher.

He further went on to claim that he is the king of Hip-Hop equating himself to the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo and likewise, this offended POY who took it to his tweeter to urinate on his homeboy by calling him a ‘Wannabe’ rapper.

On Friday, battle lines were drawn and daggers came out when the two clashed on The Fix with Calvin chickening out and claiming that the track he released on May 17 was just a freestyle and POY took it in the wrong context.

“I just said to myself let me make a freestyle on Casper Nyovest’s Tito Mboweni instrumental and my reference to POY was just a harmless bar which was not anything personal, it was not even a diss and he took it the wrong way” he said in retreat.

He further emphasized that he is indeed the king of rap and he was not going to apologise to anyone.

“POY and I don’t talk, so I am not going to apologise. Bars don’t matter. I have everything I need and indeed I am the king of rap,” he bragged.

It was at this juncture that POY laughed sarcastically and told Calvin that he wasn’t made of the material to persevere in Hip-Hop.

“Saying bars don’t matter in Hip-Hop is like hearing Khama Billiat say goals don’t matter in football, that is just insane,” he said.

“You are nothing but just a wannabe rapper and I have seen better MC’s in the likes of Tehn Diamond, not you Mr Wannabe, you are not the king of rap you claim to be,” he added.

Here is the Cal_Vin diss track