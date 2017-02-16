Call for applications: Future News Worldwide Journalism Programme

Future News Worldwide. Students interested in journalism are invited to apply.

Are you a university student or recent graduate with an interest in news and journalism? The Future News Worldwide programme may be the thing for you.

Future News Worldwide is a partnership programme between the British Council and some of the world’s leading media organisations.

It works with press and media across the globe to identify the most talented, motivated and passionate young media makers, and offer them a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to improve their skills and make global connections.

They hold an annual conference which brings together 100 student journalists from all over the world for two days of intensive learning and training on all aspects of journalism.

With exclusive access to some of world’s leading editors, broadcasters and reporters it’s a unique opportunity to network and gain insight into the changing ways news is delivered.

This year’s conference takes place at the Scottish Parliament building, at the foot of the famous Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital city.

Zimbabwean students are invited to apply.

To apply for a place at Future News Worldwide 2017 you must be:

Aged 18-25 on 1st July 2017

A registered university undergraduate student (or have graduated within the last year)

Dedicated to a career in journalism, in any form

Able to travel to the UK for the conference on 6th and 7th July 2017

A native speaker of English OR be able to speak English at the equivalent level of IELTS level 6.5Opens in a new tab or window. (a formal quaification is not required, just the abililty to speak at this level)

PLEASE NOTE: if you are shortlisted for a place at the conference you will be required to provide a certificate of enrolment evidencing your student status.

For more information and application procedure, click here.