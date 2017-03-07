Call for applications – photographers & poets

Stories with in stories. Mbare Musika vegetable market, Harare. PIC: FUNGAIFOTO | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Zimbo Jam, in partnership with Impact Hub Harare, Impact Hub Islington (UK), All Change and the British Council in Zimbabwe are calling for local female photographers and poets to apply to take part in an artistic exchange which will take place over 5 months and see the artists co-creating work with artists from the UK.

Overview

The programme is themed ‘These Images Are Stories’ and aims to use images and spoken word to highlight key issues facing young women today while at the same time equipping the participants with skills in their respective crafts.

Overall 20 artists will take part in the programme, 10 from Zimbabwe and 10 from the UK. The artists from the two countries will create photographic and poetic work based on a number of themes that reflect the current issues that young women in particular and young people in general face in the communities they represent.

The programme will consist of a number of workshops in either country, with opportunities for the artists to interact online. All participants will be required to produce work which will be submitted to a mentor and ultimately published on an online gallery and on social media.

Who should apply?

Female photographers and poets in Zimbabwe.

Time commitment

Successful applicants will need to be able to attend a total of four workshops over the duration of the project; March to June 2017. These workshops will be held in Harare. Participants will also need to be able to make time to complete assignments and interact online with other artists from the UK.

Deadline

The deadline for submissions is midnight Tuesday, March 14, 2017, Central African Time.

How to apply

To apply, please fill out this form.