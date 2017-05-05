Candice Mwakalyelye to host Zim Achievers gala

Radio personality, Candice Mwakalyelye PIC: COURTESY OF ZAA

Multi-talented television and radio personality, Candice Mwakalyelye will host the Zimbabwe Achievers Gala slated for London this Saturday.

Candice says she is ready to make the 7th Zimbabwe Achievers Awards anniversary a memorable one.

“I am thrilled to be hosting the Zim Achievers Awards this year, as it is an amazing opportunity to connect with those changing the narrative abroad,” said Candice.

“I am also looking forward to celebrating milestones with the various individuals being honoured on the night, and of course having a splendid evening with everyone.

“I love interacting with my audience and all I can say is, bring your dancing shoes too because we are going to celebrate in style,” she added.

A voice over artist, brand ambassador and newscaster, Mwakalyelye’s broadcasting career began in Tanzania in 2006, working as an on air personality for East Africa Television Ltd.

In 2011 she moved back to Zimbabwe to build on what she was already doing. She joined the ZiFM team in 2012 and quickly rose in the ranks as the news & business anchor, and the Social Media manager.

The Mutare born beauty has also received several accolades and in 2015 won the Media Professional of the Year award at the Zimbabwe Women’s Awards (ZIWA).

Well known for her signature blonde hair and luscious red lipstick, she has hosted events such as Unplugged Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Film and Television Awards (ZFTA) and Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA).

She has since left ZiFM but her strong social media presence has resulted in several brand endorsements, including Senditoo, Make up by Gamu and DeeKawZee accessories.

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards began in 2010 with the aim of recognising and celebrating Zimbabweans excelling in the UK, in fields that include business, arts and culture and, has since become an important community fixture on the Zimbabwean diaspora calendar.