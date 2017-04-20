Carl on exile in Namibia

Comedian Carl Joshua Ncube PIC COURTESY OF CARL JOSHUA

Award-winning comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube who recently launched his EXILE Tour will be serenading Namibia in Windhoek in April 27.

The EXILE tour, according to Carl is a platform which allows him to stage his shows without censorship.

“EXILE tour is about performing where my comedy has less censorship. If you watched my ZBC performance, oh snap it wasn’t shown,” said Carl in an interview with Zimbo Jam.

On where the tour that started early this year has taken him he said, “So far my tour has taken me to Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Gaborone and now we are in Windhoek.”

This will be the second time Ncube will be performing in Namibia after staging his debut performance during the /Ae //Gams Festival, a couple of years ago.

“A few years ago during the /Ae //Gams Festival, I stand performed at the warehouse with Free Your Mind and almost brought the house down. Now I am back in Namibia for one night only at the LOFT,” revealed Ncube.

“Namibia funny enough was before my HIFA debut one man show and now, ironically I am back before my HIFA debut as a producer,” he added.

Ncube said Namibian comedy lovers should come ready to laugh a lot.

“The only thing to look out for at a comedy show regardless is laughter. People can look forward to my growth as a comedian from the last time. Zimbabwe has been making headlines on social media everywhere and I am here to add fuel to the flames.”