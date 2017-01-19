Carl Joshua Ncube’s sticky relationship with NAMA

Carl Joshua Ncube on the current affairs TV show, Tonight with Zororo. PIC: TONIGHT WITH ZORORO

In 2005 Carl Joshua Ncube was signed up as the motion graphics creator for the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA). Over the last 10 years he designed the NAMA trophy, directed the event and took on other roles at various editions of the national awards ceremony.



This year, on February 18, he will host the 16th edition of the awards, the second time he has stood on a stage in that capacity.

He explains his long, sticky relationship with NAMA, “In 2005 I joined NAMA as a motion graphics guy. I then directed NAMA. I was an executive producer of NAMA. I designed the Trophy for NAMA plus its certificates. I co-hosted NAMA. I won the first ever Stand Up Comedy Award, I was Arts Personality of the year 2017.”

In Shona, ‘nama’ means ‘stick.’ No further explanation will be given ;-).

The award ceremony takes place at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, the same venue where Carl hosted his breakthrough, standup comedy show, The Big Announcement, on May 12, 2011.

Right now, the Zimbabwean arts sector is waiting with baited breath for the announcement of this year’s nominees which will come any day now.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and AB Communications are working behind the scenes to raise funds and to ensure the event, which has been happening annually since 2002, is a success.

This year’s show will run under the theme, “Partner with the Arts” and is aimed at ‘challenging and encouraging the growth of the symbiotic relationship between the Arts and the Corporate Sector.’