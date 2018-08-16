Cartoon Network on mission to empower Africans

Toya Delazy as the Artistic Creator mentor poses with the PowerPuffGirls mannequin dolls PIC: COURTESY OF YES INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE

Cartoon Network is proving that it not only offers appealing viewing opportunities for children, but also unexpected, smart and creative real-life opportunities for its viewers through the Powerpuff Girls’ (PPG) Awards.

Launching this August 2018, the awards have been created to celebrate and empower young girls in Africa, between the ages of 9 and 14, who are looking for a platform to showcase their super-powers.

These girls are ordinary little girls with superhero skills who have great ideas to change their world. Split into three categories, each representing The Powerpuff Girls’ characters, entrants will be able to submit projects in the Science and Tech Inventor, Social Helper and Artistic Creator categories.

Cartoon Network is teaming up with the African arm of the international NGO, Save the Children, pioneers for children’s rights, as well as Africa’s very own Powerpuff Girl, Toya Delazy, in their quest to find some of Africa’s young, amazing, girl heroes.

“The PPG Awards celebrate young African girls and their achievements. It aims to empower young girls to express themselves and never give up on their dreams,” says South African singer and songwriter, Toya Delazy. “We hope that the PPG Awards provides a platform to bring out the strength that every young African girl carries within her and allows her to become the amazing little superhero that she really is.”

Entries for the awards open from 15 August to 15 October 2018. Specific guidelines for each category, and the terms and conditions for entry, can be found on www.DStv.com/PPGAwards from Wednesday, 15 August 2018 when the competition goes live.

Winners will be announced at the end of October and will receive their award at an awards ceremony held in Johannesburg in the beginning of November. Each winner, from each of the three categories, will receive $1 500 to help bring their award-winning entry to life with the help of a dedicated mentor, including Toya Delazy as the Artistic Creator mentor.