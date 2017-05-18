Castle Lite gives consumers an experience with Travis Scott

Travis Scott performs at the Festival d'ete de Quebec on July 9, 2016, in Quebec City, Canada. PIC: COURTESY OF AMY HARRIS | INVISION | AP

Music lovers in Zimbabwe are set for a memorable trip this winter as Castle Lite is ready to unlock extra cold experiences in the most premium way.

Through its Castle Lite Unlocks promotion that has been running since April, Castle Lite will give its consumers an opportunity to win an all-expenses paid VIP experience package to Johannesburg and be serenaded by Travis Scott and Bryson Tiller.

“This year Castle Lite has raised the bar, and there will be 14 lucky winners for the VIP experience packages. The brand through Delta Beverages will fly the winners down to South Africa for two nights of extra cold enjoyment with Castle Lite,” read a statement from the event organisers.

Local winners will team up with others from the region and enjoy exclusive VIP access and golden circle tickets to the Castle Lite Unlocks Music Concert.

There are loads if other prizes to be won but the deadline for submissions for the VIP package is May 31.

Last year 10 lucky winners managed to travel to South Africa and managed to watch American rapper, J Cole performing live at the Castle Lite Unlock Music concert.