Castle Tankard goes a notch higher

WInky D set to perform at Castle Tankard PIC: COURTESY OF PLOT MHAKO

The 55th Edition of the annual Castle Tankard Event is set to be on a higher level with the introduction of the Castle Tankard Experience.

This promotion will see consumers getting an opportunity to win vouchers worth $1000 which include, hotel and shopping packages.

“For the first time ever consumers of Castle lager will participate in a promotion named the Tankard Experience and get a chance to win 1 of 20 Castle Tankard Experience packages valued at $1,000 each for them and their partner.

“The package includes two nights for two at the Meikles Hotel, an Edgars voucher worth $500, VIP access to the Castle Tankard event and $100 worth of betting coupons,” read a statement from the event organisers.

To enter all one has to do is to purchase the 375ml pint of castle lager and collect four crowns marked underneath P4P and seal these in an entry envelop provided and deposit in redemption boxes in participating outlets.

“The mid promotion draw for the Pint 4 Pint promotion will be held at the Castle Tankard event on May 6 at the Borrowdale Race Course

“This year’s event will be lit up by performances from; Winky D, Sulumani Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo and DJ Stavo, whilst complemented by beauty make overs, a fashion show, braai and dash for cash racing event,” further read the statement.

The Castle Tankard Horse Racing Event is the first ever sponsored horse race in Africa and it is no exaggeration that it remains the most prestigious horse race in Zimbabwe. Castle Lager’s relationship with horse racing dates to around 1904, when the castle brand first played a significant role as an advertiser.