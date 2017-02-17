Featured, Visual Arts

Celebrating fire fighters through pictures

Takudzwa Chihambakwe 0 315
Reps from the fire department present at the exhibition. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Reps from the fire department present at the exhibition. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Photographer’s, Steven Chikosi and Tariro Washe staged an exhibition that reflects on the bravery of fire fighters titled ‘The Fighting Forces of The Tower’ at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe on Thursday evening.
The exhibition was officially opened by the Iranian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ahmad Erfanian who spoke on the fire fighters who lost their lives on January 2017 in Iran.

The ambassador also spoke on the importance of firefighting and described it not as an ordinary job but a passion.

Guests were entertained by some poetry from Isabel Gambura who presented a piece titled ‘These flames’.

Below are some images from the exhibition opening.

Italian ambassador in blue, also attended the exhibition. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Italian ambassador in blue, also attended the exhibition. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Chikosi and Washe showing some of their pics to the ambassador of Iran. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COMChikosi and Washe showing some of their pics to the ambassador of Iran. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Chikosi and Washe showing some of their pics to the ambassador of Iran. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Chikosi and Washe admiring showing some of their pics. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Chikosi and Washe admiring showing some of their pics. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
A section of the photos from the exhibition. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
A section of the photos from the exhibition. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa was also at the exhibition. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa was also at the exhibition. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Previous ArticleNext Article
Takudzwa Chihambakwe
Taku is a multi-talented creative who possesses singing, writing and photography talents. He has covered events for Zimbo Jam in Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and South Africa. He is energetic, social and driven.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are humann by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.