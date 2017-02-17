Celebrating fire fighters through pictures

Reps from the fire department present at the exhibition. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Photographer’s, Steven Chikosi and Tariro Washe staged an exhibition that reflects on the bravery of fire fighters titled ‘The Fighting Forces of The Tower’ at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe on Thursday evening.

The exhibition was officially opened by the Iranian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ahmad Erfanian who spoke on the fire fighters who lost their lives on January 2017 in Iran.

The ambassador also spoke on the importance of firefighting and described it not as an ordinary job but a passion.

Guests were entertained by some poetry from Isabel Gambura who presented a piece titled ‘These flames’.

Below are some images from the exhibition opening.