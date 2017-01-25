Celebrities express dismay at Warriors exit

The warrior pose for a selfie PIC: COURTESY OF ZIMNEWS.NET

A handful of celebrities have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the Zimbabwe senior football team after their humiliating group stage exit on Thursday from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) currently running in Gabon.

Twitter and Facebook is ablaze with celebrities commenting on the dismal performance that the warriors displayed at the prestigious tournament.

Below are some of the posts by the celebrities”

This is not the first time that the controversial gospel musician has used his Twitter page to belittle the national team at the AFCON. Last week he humorously attacked the team coach Callisto Pasuwa for his poor dressing at the competition.

“Dressing ya Pasuwa hey…African coaches don’t take this game serious u know,” he posted.

Some celebrities were questioning why the warriors had failed to bring joy to the nation much to the dismay of everyone’s hopes.

“Haaaaaa Warriors…. But for the why”, reads a post on Sanii Makhalima’s Instagram account.

Former ZiFM Stereo news anchor Candice Mwakalyelye took to Facebook to lash out her disappointment at the performance of the team.

Comedians were also quick to use the warriors defeat as a platform to share a lighter moment with their fans.

Some like Oliver Keith were quick to question if the warriors ever won anything for the nation.

Comedian Carl Joshua Ncube had humorous thoughts to share with regards to the warriors performance against Tunisia on Monday.

“Oh my Gosh is this second half or a horror sequel? Warriors vs the guys shafting us,” he tweeted.

He however had a few good words for the boys despite the disappointment they had bestowed on the whole nation.

“I am going to road port to welcome our warriors back home, you made us proud by even getting to AFCON and scoring so many goals,” he added.