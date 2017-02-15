Celebs paint Joina red with DStv

Ba Shupi and Xtra Large entertaining their fans PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Love was in the air at the Joina City Mall on Valentine’s Day as DStv brought together local celebrities and their fans for a meet and greet session.

There was a lot of entertainment from dance groups the likes of Anti-Gravity, Basil Studios dancers and John Cole.

Bulawayo based act, Samazaza showed off his musical gift by doing a kwaito acappella which was received with cheering from the crowd.

“As a way of celebrating the month of love, DSTV Zimbabwe has brought together local celebrities and their fans on this day making it memorable for both parties who usually see each other from a distance during shows but never get to rub shoulders,” said MultiChoice Zimbabwe public relations manager, Liz Dziva.

Other celebrities who attended were; Pastor G, Brian K, Cindy Munyavi, Pauline, Wanai and Tamy.

The fun filled valentine’s event was closed by a performance from Ba Shupi and Xtra Large.