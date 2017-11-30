Change perceptions towards the physically challenged

Event hosts, Gospel Unplugged PIC: COURTESY OF GOSPEL UNPLUGGED

Many a time in society when one is physically challenged, people tend to sideline them without giving them a platform to share their ideas which might be key in building a better Zimbabwe.

Sadly, the very same people who shun these challenged brothers and sisters want to be their mouthpieces in both the private and public sector, what a shame.

With this in mind, a Bulawayo based musical group, Gospel Unplugged will on Saturday, December 2 host an event at Harvest House International Church, to bring awareness to society that disability ain’t inability.

Zimbo Jam caught up with the event organiser, percussionist pa excellence, Sam Bongo who explained to us more about his event dubbed, ‘Aspire to live beyond the challenges’.

“The event is an awareness campaign that seeks to create an atmosphere that is bearable and comfortable for every human being and accommodate people with disabilities in public and private spaces,” said Bongo.

“The campaign emphasises how disability is not a barrier. Every human being must have the right of access to public and private buildings, services and entertainment spaces.

“We all deserve the best service, we are equal and we are all important. We take pride in all beings regardless of their differences, be it physical disability,Â impaired hearing or vision, skin condition or silent disabilities. We believe we are the same and nothing distinguishes one from being a better human being, ” he added.

The event will feature talks from broadcaster Soneni Gwizi as well as Oscar award winner, Prudence Mabhena and will be buttressed by musical performances from Gospel Unplugged as well Carlos Jiri.

“People with disabilities have suffered greatly because of stereotyping. This has resulted in our society being insensitive or inconsiderate about the basic human rights of every citizen of accessing all services regardless of their condition. We have come to note that persons with disabilities (PWDs) are greatly affected in public service delivery and this event is a first step towards changing this,” said Bongo.

