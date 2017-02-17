Charlie Kay celebrates Africori deal

Charlie Kay in the video 'Ndokuda wadaro' directed by Tatenda Jemera PIC: YOUTUBE

UK based Zimbabwean musician Tapfuma Charles Katedza aka Charlie Kay, has hailed the deal between his label Inkredible Muzik and Africori, that will see the latter marketing and distributing all his future productions.

Africori is an online music licensing platform, a new kind of agent for independent musicians, composers and music producers, digitally connecting them with buyers in the mainstream media.

The deal has since seen Charlie Kay’s new video with Nox titled ‘Ndokuda wakadaro’ being marketed and distributed by Africori a move that the artist says has laid a strong foundation for his label Inkredible Muzik.

“Through the Africori partnership, a foundation has been set for Charlie Kay’s ‘Inkredible Muzik’ Label and entertainment group. This deal will ensure and provide an efficient infrastructure which will be fundamental for the future of Inkredible Muzik,” said Katedza.

Many started knowing of the talented artist in 2016 when he broke into the music scene with a video for his song, ‘Vimbayi’ and his new video ‘Ndokuda wakadaro’ is a well-directed piece of art that was done in Cape Town.

Charlie Kay who studied music at the University of Westminster in the UK has said, throughout all his work and all the partnerships that his label Inkredible Muzik is entering, his big vision is to see Zimbabwean music gain recognition on the world stage.

“The plans my team and I have are to go beyond what any Zimbabwean and African artist has and make it known to the world our cultural excellence and pride. As Africans we are on the rise especially musically and l want to play a part in that movement and show the world our identity and how talented we are,” he added.

He hinted on some of the new works that shall ensue the deal with Africori including an album which is expected to feature big names like Ammara Brown.

Currently Charlie Kay is working on a visual EP coming out mid-year entitled ‘Kumusha’ which he will be working on with renowned music video director, Tatenda Jamera.