15 years later, Chimamandaâ€™s debut echoes religious fervour & domestic violence in Zimbabwe

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie | PIC: CHIMAMANDA.COM

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie tackled the dual-headed beast of domestic violence and religious fervour with her 2003 debut, Purple Hibiscus. Reading it now, one is struck by how much of her story pertains to everyday occurrences in present-day Zimbabwe.

One in three women aged between 15 and 49 in Zimbabwe experiences physical violence. Statistics recorded by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) between December 15, 2017, and January 1, 2018, show that despite the growing number of awareness campaigns and the enactment of laws, domestic violence continues to be on the increase in the country.

At the same time, we have new churches sprouting up everywhere and we have more overt and fervent expressions of religious affiliation in public spaces, on social media and indeed, in Zimbabwean homes.

In Purple Hibiscus, Adichie takes readers through the lives of two distinct families headed by siblings Ifeoma and Eugene. Â In a multifaceted account, she highlights how acts of religion can be misguided and that perpetrators of abuse, more often than not, are childhood victims that sadly beget abuse and violence as adults.

Eugene is a fanatically religious and oppressive Catholic patriarch. Â When he is not flinging or breaking objects in fits of rage, he is either flogging, kicking or searing his family members with hot water; violent acts he commits to cleanse or punish them for their â€˜sinsâ€™ and â€˜shortcomingsâ€™. Â Ironically, the financially generous, charismatic, yet violent man is well-respected and celebrated in his community.

Due to his hard-heartedness and abuse, his family lives in perpetual fear, constantly striving to earn his affection and approval, particularly Kambili, his timorous and penitent adolescent daughter. Â The oldest son, Jaja, longs to protect his mother and sister often opting to take the blame for their supposed transgressions so as to bear his fatherâ€™s wrath on their behalf.

As is typically the case in abusive homes, however, Eugeneâ€™s wife endures the greater share of the ill-treatment and consequently miscarries twice. Â In situations where the children are on the receiving end, their mother is often seen pleading on their behalf. Often powerless and helpless, she watches her husband execute â€˜justiceâ€™ on his own terms. Â Compelled by the belief that a husband crowns a womanâ€™s life she remains loyal, submissive and above all hopeful.

Reprieve for Kambili and Jaja come when Nigeria is shaken by a military coup, forcing the two to live with their aunt Ifeoma in Nsukka, a noisy home full of love, laughter and freedom of expression. Â Under the custody of their effervescent, exuberant and fearless aunt, Kambili and Jaja come out of their shells and embark on a journey of self-discovery.

It comes as no surprise that Ifeoma and Eugene do not see eye to eye. Â Having both been educated by missionaries somehow Eugene landed on the extreme end of orthodox religiosity. Â Â The rigid patriarch severs ties with their father, a man he views as a pagan as opposed to the traditionalist and herbalist the older man simply is.

Ifeomaâ€™s apartment becomes a haven, particularly in times of escalated abuse. Â For instance, after Mamaâ€™s second miscarriage (which transpires when Eugene breaks a side table on her belly) shattered and grief-stricken she joins her children that are already there recuperating from a previous traumatic incident which had resulted in Kambiliâ€™s hospitalization.

Due to the tumultuous atmosphere back at home, their lives remain in a cycle of abuse till in a sudden turn of events – the seemingly timid wife acts out of character- her actions thus creating a domino effect that changes their lives forever.

Purple Hibiscus is both beautiful and painful and superbly highlights the effects of religious oppression and domestic abuse. Â Adichieâ€™s heart-wrenching account exposes a myriad of psychological issues that the victims in such cases often remain with, long after the physical scars have healed. Â Common effects include fear, guilt, isolation, low self-esteem, anger, depression and anxiety, the majority of which Eugeneâ€™s wife and children suffer from. On the flip side, insight into Eugeneâ€™s childhood reveals that he is a victim of the abuse he then perpetuates as an adult.

The authorâ€™s portrayal of the tyrannical father further illustrates how complex a human being can be. Readers are taken through the emotions of a man who, despite his generosity possesses a very frightening and dark side. Burdened by his quest for perfectionism, he sets impossible standards for his children. Â An example of this are his expectations for them to maintain first place in class at all times. Failure to do so results in severe punishment to the extent of physically maiming his son Jaja. Outside of the school environment, his children maintain a strict regime, knowing exactly when and how to act even during shared family moments such as meal times and vacations.

Ifeomaâ€™s home enables the children to enjoy a safe and healthy environment. Her experimental gardening project where she is growing purple hibiscus represents new beginnings and hope for a better future, whereas the bright red hibiscus found in Enugu symbolize a violent past. Â Jaja is struck by the appearance of this carefully grafted flower and takes some stalks of it back home. It is through nurturing this rare flower that he discovers his love of gardening, which becomes a crucial part of his mental awakening.

Aunt Ifeomaâ€™s humble and cramped home is a stark contrast to their luxurious mansion, though surrounded by frangipani trees and grand walls,Â continues to harbour a bruising family secret.

Purple Hibiscus, first published in 2003, received the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award in 2004, was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize in 2004 and shortlisted for the Orange Prize in the same year.