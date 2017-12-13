Chimanga honing future stars with marimba camp

Caption: Students taking part in the Dreams Marimba Camp PIC: COURTESY OF DREAMS TRUST

Prominent drummer, vocalist and marimba , Blessing Chimanga successfully hosted the second edition of the Dreams Marimba Camp in Norton.

“The second edition of the camp has been phenomenal. The vibe is great and the students are so eager to learn,” said Chimanga.

During the camp various guest musicians come to nurture the skills of the youngsters while the life coaches aim to equip them with life skills.

“To conclude the camp, a concert will be held on Thursday December 14 at Twin Rivers Primary School starting at 6.30pm to showcase the new skills gained at camp. The concert is free of entry and open to the public.”

The Dreams Marimba Camp was formed when the founder, Blessing Chimanga, a professional marimba player who has toured the world and coached in several schools in Zimbabwe, realised a gap in training marimba at schools.

A focused and lengthy training programme was required to assist them to appreciate the instrument even more than the lessonsÂ theyÂ have which is a single hour lessonÂ duringÂ school.

Dreams Marimba camp inspires, motivates and ignites a new generation of Marimba players. This year the camp was sponsored by Met bank, Dandemutande, Wave 17 photography and Twin Rivers Primary School.

