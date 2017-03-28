Chiota finally receives prize from Black Opal

Mazvita and Hazvineyi after the hand over ceremony PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

The reigning Black Opal Face of Zimbabwe queen, Hazvineyi Chiota Rukande, was finally given her long awaited $8000 cash prize that she won back in September 2016.

The prize was presented to her at the official prize giving ceremony held at Edgar’s Stanley House in Harare on Saturday.

“When I entered this competition it was just for fun. I didn’t know that it was going to change my life, all of a sudden just like in a dream I woke up a queen and $8000 richer,” an excited Hazvineyi said.

Ladies that attended the event where treated to free make overs courtesy of Black Opal.

Black Opal is already searching for the face of 2018 through their social media platforms.

The competition has gotten better this year as all top three finalists will walk away with cash prizes as opposed to just the winner, which has been the trend in previous editions.