Chipaz promoter of the year? Full Zimdancehall awards winners list out

The 2017 edition of the Zimdancehall awards was held yesterday at Club 1+1. There were many shocking winners but topping the list is Chipaz who won promoter of the year. How does that even happen?
Check the full list of winners below:
1. King of Zimdancehall 2017- Soul Jah luv
2. Queen of Zimdancehall 2017- Kadja
3.Best graphic designer- Mugo Mix and Kello
4.Best zimdancehall video- Winky D and Buffalo Souljah- Hupenyu & Seh Calaz- Mangongongo.
5. Best Zimdancehall artist outside Harare- Legion and Markman.
6.Best Producer outside Harare- Rox and Gfreshy.
7.Best zimdancehall medley- T man mount zion.
8. Most disciplined- Hwindi President and Kinnah.
9.Best live performer male- Seh Calaz and Kinnah.
10.Best live performer female- Empress Massina.
11.Best promoter outside Zimbabwe Cheesebuoy Entettainment and Don Carlo Digital 1.
12.Best dance group- Ghetto clark zone
13.Best zimdancehall clan- HKD
14. Best riddim- Marlon T threat of the year and Unoripa Chillspot records.
15.Song of the year- Pamamonya ipapo Jah luv.
16.Best zimdancehall collaboration- Killer T and Ex Q- Nhema and Boom Betto and Jah Signal-Mairevei
17.Best album – Freeman Top striker.
18.Best club dj- Dj Cables.
19.Zimdancehall ambassador- Killer T.
20.Best zimdancehall manager- Wadis.
21 Best zimdancehall promoter local- Chipaz.
22.Best zimdancehall reporter print- the late Brian Penny for the Newsday.
23. Best zimdancehall reporter electronic media – Skimbo ziso regondo.
24.Best Zimdancehall diaspora – Buffalo Souljah.
25.Best zimdancehall legends – Templeman, Etherton B, Merciless, Mad Minox
26.People’s choice- Winky D.
27.Best dressed female artist- Daruler.
28. Best dressed male artist- Seh Calaz
29.Best Zimdancehall radio station- Zi fm, Powerfm and Starfm.
30.Young and upcoming male- Blot and Nutty O.
31.Young and upcoming female- Fya Lady.
32.Best video Producer- SAP and Skyrocket films.
33 Best male vocalist- Guspy Warrior
34. Best female vocalist- Lindsay.
35. Best zimdancehall producer- Solid records and Sunshine.
36.Best club song- mumastreets Silent Killer.
37. Best social message- Shungu- Empress massina.
38. Best zimdancehall emcee-Abisha Palmer.