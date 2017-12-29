Chipaz promoter of the year? Full Zimdancehall awards winners list out

Soul Jah love does it again, named Zimdancehall King 2017

The 2017 edition of the Zimdancehall awards was held yesterday at Club 1+1. There were many shocking winners but topping the list is Chipaz who won promoter of the year. How does that even happen?

Check the full list of winners below:

1. King of Zimdancehall 2017- Soul Jah luv

2. Queen of Zimdancehall 2017- Kadja

3.Best graphic designer- Mugo Mix and Kello

4.Best zimdancehall video- Winky D and Buffalo Souljah- Hupenyu & Seh Calaz- Mangongongo.

5. Best Zimdancehall artist outside Harare- Legion and Markman.

6.Best Producer outside Harare- Rox and Gfreshy.

7.Best zimdancehall medley- T man mount zion.

8. Most disciplined- Hwindi President and Kinnah.

9.Best live performer male- Seh Calaz and Kinnah.

10.Best live performer female- Empress Massina.

11.Best promoter outside Zimbabwe Cheesebuoy Entettainment and Don Carlo Digital 1.

12.Best dance group- Ghetto clark zone

13.Best zimdancehall clan- HKD

14. Best riddim- Marlon T threat of the year and Unoripa Chillspot records.

15.Song of the year- Pamamonya ipapo Jah luv.

16.Best zimdancehall collaboration- Killer T and Ex Q- Nhema and Boom Betto and Jah Signal-Mairevei

17.Best album – Freeman Top striker.

18.Best club dj- Dj Cables.

19.Zimdancehall ambassador- Killer T.

20.Best zimdancehall manager- Wadis.

21 Best zimdancehall promoter local- Chipaz.

22.Best zimdancehall reporter print- the late Brian Penny for the Newsday.

23. Best zimdancehall reporter electronic media – Skimbo ziso regondo.

24.Best Zimdancehall diaspora – Buffalo Souljah.

25.Best zimdancehall legends – Templeman, Etherton B, Merciless, Mad Minox

26.People’s choice- Winky D.

27.Best dressed female artist- Daruler.

28. Best dressed male artist- Seh Calaz

29.Best Zimdancehall radio station- Zi fm, Powerfm and Starfm.

30.Young and upcoming male- Blot and Nutty O.

31.Young and upcoming female- Fya Lady.

32.Best video Producer- SAP and Skyrocket films.

33 Best male vocalist- Guspy Warrior

34. Best female vocalist- Lindsay.

35. Best zimdancehall producer- Solid records and Sunshine.

36.Best club song- mumastreets Silent Killer.

37. Best social message- Shungu- Empress massina.

38. Best zimdancehall emcee-Abisha Palmer.

