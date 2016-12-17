Chitungwiza band wins Imagine International Festival competition

Jesa members celebrate their victory at the Imagine Festival in Zagreb, Croatia. PIC: JMI

Jesa, a young band from Chitungwiza, whose members told Zimbo Jam just a few weeks ago that they would sometimes struggle to find food to eat, are the 2016 winners of the Imagine International Festival, held this year in Croatia.Jesa won the Zimbabwean Imagine Festival competition hosted by Music Crossroads Academy in April last year. They did not have the funds to travel to Croatia and a successful fund raising campaign was launched by the festival organisers.

Jesa went on to travel to Croatia this month for the international competition where they took on bands from Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, France, Sweden and Spain.

At the festival finale, held at Ban Jelačić, the main square in the city of Zagreb, Croatia, on December 11, the Jesa team wowed the audience and judges alike with their afro-fusion themes and energetic dance moves and were crowned the winners of this year’s competition.

The Imagine website describes their sound thus, “…the result is an original and energetic afro-fusion beat, created by a unique combination of traditional instruments like mbira, modern vibes and the mesmerizing voice of Leah, the female voice of the group.”

They follow in the footsteps of another Zimbabwean band, Were, who won the competition in 2013.

Other bands that took part were Sephion (Brazil), The Late (Croatia), The Rising Sun (France), The Tape (Sweden) and Ivy Moon (Spain).

The six member Jesa consists of Leah Kasinamunda (Lead Vocals), Kudakwashe Kanyerere (Drums), Tinotenda Zingapeta (Bass), Exodus Bande (Keyboards), Alfred Phiri (Mbiri and vocals) and Tafadzwa Ngwindema (Percussions and vocals).

Most of the members are students at the Music Crossroads Academy in Harare.

Imagine describes itself as “the all-styles music competition for young artists that takes a different approach to the typical ‘music competition’. By promoting musical quality, originality, diversity, creativity, safe sound and gender issues, Imagine creates a unique platform for young musicians to gain professional experience in a positive environment that enables them to develop their musical careers, self confidence and understanding of different peoples and cultures.”

All Imagine events have an educational and social dimension. This includes their trainings, workshops and master-classes from industry professionals.

Competitions have been held every year, except 2014, since 2011 in Belgium, Croatia, France, Malawi, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Zimbabwe, leading each year, to the Imagine Festival and the International Imagine Final.

Past international winners are; In Circles (Sweden)(2015), Were (Zimbabwe)(2013), Gustaf (Sweden)(2012) and Algot (Sweden)(2011).

Imagine is a programme of Jeunesses Musicales Internationale (JMI), currently the world’s largest youth and music network, with member organisaitons in over 80 countries with a reported 36,000 activities reaching 6,000,000 young people and children.

JMI says its mission is to champion greater access to music learning for young audiences, creating opportunities for the world’s youth to become musicians, advocates and raise awareness for quality formal and non-formal music education for young people.