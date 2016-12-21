Cindy Munyavi, Candice Mwakalyelye honoured at Zim Models Awards

Cindy Munyavi is the leading trendsetter in Zimbabwe, Candice Mwakalyelye is the top MC and Jason Zhuwao is the most handsome man in the country according to the results of the Zimbabwe Models Awards held in Harare at the weekend.
Tafadzwa Zimoyo took the leading male trendsetter award and Jefferson Muserera was voted the leading male MC.
The awards, run by Mercy Mushaninga’s Zim Gossip Models, took place at Pabloz VIP Club at Sam Levy’s Shopping Mall in Borrowdale.
This year’s edition of the awards was dedicated to honouring the late, iconic beauty pageant patron, Kiki Divaris, who was given a special award on the evening. Also receiving special awards were Hilda Mulenga, Malaika Mushandu, Nyasha Matonhodze, 4 May, Washington Ali, Tnash Photography and Black Opal Cosmetics.
Also on the list of winners are Bona and Simba Chikore, the first Children, for the Most Flamboyant Wedding Award.
The Most Flamboyant Male award surprisingly went to Genius Kadungure, and not Wicknell Chivayo, as widely anticipated.
Zimbo Jam won two awards on the evening. The first was for the award for the Best Online Fashion Magazine. The second award was for Best Fashion Journalist, given to Zimbo Jam photojournalist, Tsitsi Ndabambi.
We at Zimbo Jam were really chuffed and in amazement, we contacted Mercy Mushaninga, Zim Models Awards founder to clarify and she did.
“Yes you won and you deserve it, Thank you for supporting the industry,” Zim Models Awards founder, Mercy Mushaninga, told Zimbo Jam.
Congratulations to all the winners and the nominees. Here is the full list:
Special Awards
- Kiki Divaris
- Hilda Mulenga
- Malaika Mushandu
- Nyasha Matonhodze
- 4 May
- Washington Ali
- T-Nash Photography
- Black Opal
Female
Best Commercial Model
Rujeko Mushove
Best Promotional Model
Fungai Charlyn Majaya
Best Pageant Model
Tendai Hunda (Under Miss Zimbabwe )
Maita Kainga (Under the exquisite Models)
Kuda Mapeture (Under Miss Deaf Zimbabwe)
Tracey-Anne Buckley (Under Mrs Zimbabwe)
Tanaka Munyenyiwa (Under Miss Teen)
Most Curvaceous Model
Shelly Pope
Outstanding Charity Project
Floret Chikowe
Yollanda Chimbarami
Most Talented Model
Nancy Dzviti
Best Fashion Model
Hilda Mabu (runway)
Fungai Charlyn Majaya
Most Photogenic Model
Martha Vimbai Mangwaira
Fungai Charlyn Majaya
Best International Model
Tacey-Anne Buckley
Most Educated
Tendai Hunda
Best Female Entrepreneur
Lisa Morgan
Most Beautiful
Hilda Mabu
Best Yummy Mummy
Nancy Li Chizhanje
Best Plus Size
Hayley Ann Carstens
Best Master of Ceremonies (Female)
Candice Mwakalyelye
Most Promising Twins
Lippie and Linda Ndagurwa
Best Commercial Male Model
Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
Best Promotional Male Model
Tinotenda Mujoni
Outstanding Charity Project (Male)
Oliver Keith
Most Talented Male Model
Tawanda Marere
Best Fashion Male
Nesta Anemeyer (runway)
Rishabh Verma
Most Photogenic Male Model
Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
Best International Male Model
Rishabh Verma
Best Fitness Male Model
Melgin Tafirenyika
Best Male Pageant
Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu (Mr Deaf Pageant)
Timothy Hogo
Best Master of Ceremony (Male)
Jefferson Muserera
Best Mature Model
Brighton Mudirirei
Most Handsome
Jason Zhuwao
Best Visual Advert
Melgin Tafirenyika
Most Educated Male Model
Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
Male Entrepreneur of the year
Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
Model of the year
Male: Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
Female: Tendai Hunda
People’s Choice Awards
Male Rishabh Verma
Female. Debra Mutowa
Teens (13-17 boys and girls)
Mafaro Tinago
Tanaka Munyenyiwa
Kid Models (Girls 8-12)
Mudiwa Dabiya
Tinotenda Kazangarare
Nokutenda Hore
Kyle Jack
Alexander Taderera (Outstanding of them all)
Other Awards
Best Model Agency
Mudziyashe Model Agency (Harare)
AM Model Management (Bulawayo)
Best Teen Pageant
Mr. and Miss Interact
Best Pageant
Miss Tourism Zimbabwe
Most Promising Pageant
Mr. and Miss Campus
Best International Pageant
Miss Zimbabwe UK
Best Fashion Show
Intwasa
Best Fashion Label
Body Slam
Best Choreographer
John Cole
Best Photographer
Optimas
Best Photo Studio
Casa Studio
Best Fashion Designer
David F.E. Alford
Yvette Ndaba
Armur-Bespoke (Named the King)
Maita Marimo
Best Fashion House
Bachelors Republic
Best Fashion Magazine
Jewel (Print)
Zimbo Jam (Online)
Best Etiquette Book
Zimbabwe Image Consultancy
Best Fashion Journalist
Zimbo Jam – (Online) (Tsitsi Ndabambi)
Newsday (Winstone Antonio)
Best Beauty Shop
Hair World
Best Cosmetic Brand
Vault
Best Trendsetters Female
Cindy Munyavi (fashion )
Maud Chifamba (education)
Best Trendsetters Male
Tafadzwa Zimoyo
Most Flamboyant Male
Genius Kadungure
Most Flamboyant Female
Zodwa Mkandla
Most Flamboyant Wedding
Simba and Bona Chikore
Best Entertainment
Harare International Carnival
Cleanest City
Bulawayo
