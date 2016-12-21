Cindy Munyavi, Candice Mwakalyelye honoured at Zim Models Awards

Cindy Munyavi at Zim Hip Hop Awards PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Cindy Munyavi is the leading trendsetter in Zimbabwe, Candice Mwakalyelye is the top MC and Jason Zhuwao is the most handsome man in the country according to the results of the Zimbabwe Models Awards held in Harare at the weekend.

Tafadzwa Zimoyo took the leading male trendsetter award and Jefferson Muserera was voted the leading male MC.

The awards, run by Mercy Mushaninga’s Zim Gossip Models, took place at Pabloz VIP Club at Sam Levy’s Shopping Mall in Borrowdale.

This year’s edition of the awards was dedicated to honouring the late, iconic beauty pageant patron, Kiki Divaris, who was given a special award on the evening. Also receiving special awards were Hilda Mulenga, Malaika Mushandu, Nyasha Matonhodze, 4 May, Washington Ali, Tnash Photography and Black Opal Cosmetics.

Also on the list of winners are Bona and Simba Chikore, the first Children, for the Most Flamboyant Wedding Award.

The Most Flamboyant Male award surprisingly went to Genius Kadungure, and not Wicknell Chivayo, as widely anticipated.

Zimbo Jam won two awards on the evening. The first was for the award for the Best Online Fashion Magazine. The second award was for Best Fashion Journalist, given to Zimbo Jam photojournalist, Tsitsi Ndabambi.

We at Zimbo Jam were really chuffed and in amazement, we contacted Mercy Mushaninga, Zim Models Awards founder to clarify and she did.

“Yes you won and you deserve it, Thank you for supporting the industry,” Zim Models Awards founder, Mercy Mushaninga, told Zimbo Jam.

Congratulations to all the winners and the nominees. Here is the full list:

Special Awards

Kiki Divaris Hilda Mulenga Malaika Mushandu Nyasha Matonhodze 4 May Washington Ali T-Nash Photography Black Opal

Female

Best Commercial Model

Rujeko Mushove

Best Promotional Model

Fungai Charlyn Majaya

Best Pageant Model

Tendai Hunda (Under Miss Zimbabwe )

Maita Kainga (Under the exquisite Models)

Kuda Mapeture (Under Miss Deaf Zimbabwe)

Tracey-Anne Buckley (Under Mrs Zimbabwe)

Tanaka Munyenyiwa (Under Miss Teen)

Most Curvaceous Model

Shelly Pope

Outstanding Charity Project

Floret Chikowe

Yollanda Chimbarami

Most Talented Model

Nancy Dzviti

Best Fashion Model

Hilda Mabu (runway)

Fungai Charlyn Majaya

Most Photogenic Model

Martha Vimbai Mangwaira

Fungai Charlyn Majaya

Best International Model

Tacey-Anne Buckley

Most Educated

Tendai Hunda

Best Female Entrepreneur

Lisa Morgan

Most Beautiful

Hilda Mabu

Best Yummy Mummy

Nancy Li Chizhanje

Best Plus Size

Hayley Ann Carstens

Best Master of Ceremonies (Female)

Candice Mwakalyelye

Most Promising Twins

Lippie and Linda Ndagurwa

Best Commercial Male Model

Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen

Best Promotional Male Model

Tinotenda Mujoni

Outstanding Charity Project (Male)

Oliver Keith

Most Talented Male Model

Tawanda Marere

Best Fashion Male

Nesta Anemeyer (runway)

Rishabh Verma

Most Photogenic Male Model

Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen

Best International Male Model

Rishabh Verma

Best Fitness Male Model

Melgin Tafirenyika

Best Male Pageant

Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu (Mr Deaf Pageant)

Timothy Hogo

Best Master of Ceremony (Male)

Jefferson Muserera

Best Mature Model

Brighton Mudirirei

Most Handsome

Jason Zhuwao

Best Visual Advert

Melgin Tafirenyika

Most Educated Male Model

Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen

Male Entrepreneur of the year

Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen

Model of the year

Male: Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen

Female: Tendai Hunda

People’s Choice Awards

Male Rishabh Verma

Female. Debra Mutowa

Teens (13-17 boys and girls)

Mafaro Tinago

Tanaka Munyenyiwa

Kid Models (Girls 8-12)

Mudiwa Dabiya

Tinotenda Kazangarare

Nokutenda Hore

Kyle Jack

Alexander Taderera (Outstanding of them all)

Other Awards

Best Model Agency

Mudziyashe Model Agency (Harare)

AM Model Management (Bulawayo)

Best Teen Pageant

Mr. and Miss Interact

Best Pageant

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe

Most Promising Pageant

Mr. and Miss Campus

Best International Pageant

Miss Zimbabwe UK

Best Fashion Show

Intwasa

Best Fashion Label

Body Slam

Best Choreographer

John Cole

Best Photographer

Optimas

Best Photo Studio

Casa Studio

Best Fashion Designer

David F.E. Alford

Yvette Ndaba

Armur-Bespoke (Named the King)

Maita Marimo

Best Fashion House

Bachelors Republic

Best Fashion Magazine

Jewel (Print)

Zimbo Jam (Online)

Best Etiquette Book

Zimbabwe Image Consultancy

Best Fashion Journalist

Zimbo Jam – (Online) (Tsitsi Ndabambi)

Newsday (Winstone Antonio)

Best Beauty Shop

Hair World

Best Cosmetic Brand

Vault

Best Trendsetters Female

Cindy Munyavi (fashion )

Maud Chifamba (education)

Best Trendsetters Male

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Most Flamboyant Male

Genius Kadungure

Most Flamboyant Female

Zodwa Mkandla

Most Flamboyant Wedding

Simba and Bona Chikore

Best Entertainment

Harare International Carnival

Cleanest City

Bulawayo