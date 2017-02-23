Cindy Munyavi to drop new album

Award winning singer Cindy Munyavi aka Cindy Raw PIC: COURTESY OF CINDY

8 SHARES Share Tweet

Award-winning songstress, Cindy Munyavi is set to drop her new album, ‘Music Vocals Cindy’ (M.V.C), tomorrow (February 24, 2017)

The immaculate diva said the album is a collection of her personal life experiences.

“This album which was produced by Bryce Nation, speaks about where I am in my life, the experiences I have been through and also where I am as a person. For example, my main single ‘Set up Pace’ runs as the main theme and it expresses the control I have over my life,” she said.

Cindy also urged her fans to lookout for a new sound in M.V.C, as she has included some experimental tracks, in a bid to redefine her music.

“M.V.C is a very experimental album and it’s about all sorts of music because I did not hold back vocally but at the same time I remained the same Cindy,” she revealed.

Cindy has hinted that club revelers will most likely enjoy the album more as she shifted from the usual slow and calm jams like ‘Parere Moyo’ to dance tunes.

“This album has a lot of mid to up-tempo tracks and its very much club music. The sound is new because the album was done in different countries including Malawi and Nigeria with a whole new list of beat makers,” she added.

Cindy has paid tribute to her fans who have continued to provide immense support for her and urged them to shun piracy and purchase music through proper channels.

“This is my third album and I still have people listening to me and this is very humbling. I just want to say to the fans, please keep supporting us and purchase the music.

“Right now I am under pressure to produce a high budget video and I cannot do that if the music is not being bought,” she said.