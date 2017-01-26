Coca Cola quashes January disease for artists & fans

Titan and Ammara receiving the prize for the Mukoko video. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Coca Cola Zimbabwe yesterday held the prize giving ceremony for artists who came out tops in the Coca Cola Radio Zimbabwe and ZBC TV Top 50 chat shows.

The annual event that takes place every January also saw listeners and viewers of ZBC who predicted the winning songs walking away with some cash prizes that saw their January disease being quashed.

The biggest winner at the event held at the Holiday Inn Hotel was Leonard Zhakata who walked away with a cool US $6000 with three tracks from his album ‘Mutunga Dzose’ taking position one to three on the Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 chat show and this is the first time in the history of the competition it has happened.

The second richest man on the day who also happened to be the tallest man in the room was Jah Prayzah. He walked away with US $2500 for scooping top position with his video ‘Watora Mari’ on the ZBC TV video show.

In second position was Tytan who got US $2000 for his video ‘Mukoko’ and in third position was ExQ with ‘Bhachura’ and he bagged US $1500.

“The Coca Cola Radio Zimbabwe and ZTV top 50 are very important events on the calendars of our viewers and listeners,” sad Coca Cola Zimbabwe market activations manager, Vee Chibanda.

“The 2016 Radio top 50 was unique as we saw a new record set by Leonard Zhakata to become the first musician to have three songs from one artist occupying the first to third position. As if that was not enough a record, he also became the first artists to pull more than a quarter of a million votes as he amassed a total of 255 981 votes for his three songs

“As Coca Cola we remain fully committed to supporting local artists by giving them a platform to showcase their talent,” she added.