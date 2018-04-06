Coco takes on Friday the 13th

Coco to drop a new single titled ‘CRUISE CONTROL’ PIC: COURTESY OF COCO NEW AFRICA

‘Mai Vadhikondo’ hit singer, Coco is set to drop a new single titled ‘CRUISE CONTROL’ on Friday 13 April 2018.

“The single Cruise control is to be released with a visual on the same date,” read a statement from Coco’s management team.

“The video was directed and shot by superstar director, AM and is to be released on his Coco New Africa YouTube Channel.”

The single is off his debut EP ‘Follow Me’ which features producers, Chiweddar, DJ Tamuka and Pablo.

The project is a mainly Afro beats but with more of pop to it.

Dates of release for the EP will be revealed on the 1st of May 2018.

Born Combination Chauya in Karoi on the 15th of August 1991 Coco is an Afro-urban music artist from Harare who started his artist career in 2016.

After being one half of the hit single ‘Mai Vadhikondo’ the 26-year-old is known for hard bass sounds and creative melodies and catchy hooks.

Like any other young musician Combination took part in having pots and pans as his drum pack whenever he felt the desire of being an entertainer come to him, This then led to his first single that came through a production by Craig Born.It was after multiple trials and being in and out of the studios.

