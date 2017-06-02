Coke Studio announces 2017 plans, lines up Africa’s stars

Oliver Mtukudzi (left) took part in Coke Studio last year and Jah Prayzah (right) will feature in the 2017 series.

If you thought the Coke Studio sessions that saw the likes of Ammara Brown and Tuku being put in the continental spotlight were amazing, then brace yourself for more in 2017.

Coca-Cola yesterday revealed that it was merging Coke Studio Africa and Coke Studio South Africa into one, bigger, better Coke Studio Africa 2017.

“Coke Studio Africa showcases Africa’s incredible music by combining different artists and genres to inspire a new generation of African music fans. With the expanded show, we aim to bring the continent alive through a fusion of music and culture that celebrates our diversity,” said, the senior content excellence manager for Coca-Cola Southern and East African business unit and Coke Studio Africa project director, Monali Shah.

The merger increases the number of participating countries to 16, up from 11 in previous edition.

This seasons shows will be broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa and production now includes artists from South Africa, Rwanda, Angola, Togo, Madagascar, Mauritius, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, DRC, Ethiopia, Cameroon. The last edition featured Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, DRC, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Cote d’ Ivoire, Togo and Zimbabwe.

“Music is the heartbeat and the soul of many diverse communities throughout Africa. From Bongo, to Kwaito, to Lingala and other genres across Africa, Coke Studio Africa is helping introduce these different musical styles to new communities for the first time, while maintaining a long tradition of Coca-Cola’s use of music to build its brands,” she continued.

Some of the renowned names in this season include local hit maker, Jah Prayzah, Khaligraph Jones & Band Becca from Kenya, Rayvanny, Izzo Bizness, Nandy from Tanzania, Sami Dan from Ethiopia, Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo and Sheebah, Ykee Benda representing Uganda, Nasty C, Busiswa, Mashayabhuqe from South Africa, Youssoupha from Democratic Republic of Congo, Runtown and Yemi from Nigeria.

Key names in this year’s production team are Yuvir Pillay Nivedan a.k.a Sketchy Bongo from South Africa, Kiff No beat from Ivory Coast, Nahreel from Tanzania amongst others.

“Music has always been the heartbeat and soul of Africa, but the Internet, social media and creativity is taking artists from their communities and cities and allowing them to reach an audience across the continent which is being supported through initiatives such as Coke Studio Africa,” said market activations manager, Zimbabwe, Vee Chibanda.

Coke Studio Africa 2017 is expected to air from August in South and Central Africa markets and from September onwards in East and West Africa.

Coke Studio Africa is a non-competitive music collaboration show, which seeks to bring together, and celebrate the diversity of African music and talent. It also gives upcoming artists the opportunity to work with some of the best local and international music and production talent. It brings together artistes from different genres, eras and regions to create a modern and authentic African sound through musical fusion.