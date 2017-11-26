Comedians weigh in on Zim politics

Comedians Gonyeti and Bhitisi at the Freevoice comedy show PIC: COURTESY OF T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

BustopTV’s #FreeVoice comedy show could not have happened at a better time. The recent political events in Zimbabwe gave participating comedians enough ammunition to get the audience constantly laughing.

Close to 300 people braved the cold rainy weather came to the show which was hosted by BustopTV’s main characters Maggie (Sharon Chideu) and Gonyeti (Samantha Kureya), on the Ambassador Hotel rooftop.

The two ladies brought the house down in the interludes between acts.

It was refreshing to hear Maggie who is not a regular stand up comedian. Samantha however, seemed to be recycling the same act with glimpse of an untapped reservoirs of funny.

At the past two Shoko Festivals she had jaw dropping political jokes that made us wonder if she ever feared persecution. One highlight joke was “Mdhara vanga vasinga rove mabeers but nyika yakangodhakwa” (Though the president did not drink, the country was disorientated).

The political jabs did not end there! Next was Bhutisi. Not the regular stand up comedian, resultantly his performance was a little clumsy. He did however make people laugh throughout his act.

He also took a swipe at former President Mugabe, General Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe and the former Vice President Mphoko. He talked about the making of a movie about Mugabe but said they were failing to find someone to play the role of Mphoko, “the forgotten one.”

Then came Mandla Da Comedian, who started his political career three years ago – he got the crowd going. His Mugabe imitation voice was on point.

That however was the problem. His Mugabe voice is good, and it constitutes a major part of his act, but with Mugabe having left office, how relevant will he be in a few months from now? Probeats then took us to a cool interlude. His talent and wit had everyone cracking their ribs. He should consider a career in comedy.

Some shows have this one act that is out of place, for this gig that act was Lady B. Her performance is not worth writing about. She got booed off stage but continued trying to sing. Watching her act hurt. If she intended to do a comedy performance, it was not even close to amusing.

Doc Vikela, who was not in his best form on the night, also weighed in on the Zimbabwean political situation but that too was weak at best. The rest of his performance was mild with him repeating some old jokes.

Clive Chigubu brought the energy to stage. He saluted how people in Harare marched against Mugabe, in his humorous way.

“Love how Harare marched with no bloodshed, except for my girlfriend who was on her period,” said Chigubu.

He described Zimbabwe as “…a child that was raised by a stepmother…”

Over and above it all the show was a great success and we applaud Bustop TV for truly taking comedy to the people and enriching the art form.

