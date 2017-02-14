Comedy for the underprivileged on Valentine’s Day

Comedy personality Felistas Murata also known as Mai Titi PIC: COURTESY OF FELISTAS MURATA

Rising contemporary comedian, Felistas Murata aka Mai Titi will on Friday February, 17 host a Valentine’s Day dinner with all proceeds going to the less privileged.

The event which is set for Helensvale’s Ora Lounge was organised by Mai Titi together with the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ) as well as some individual well-wishers whom she approached for assistance.

Mai Titi has broadened up the definition of Valentine’s Day saying it is not only love between couples, but also love that is to be shared with the underprivileged hence the motivation to host this charity event.

“Valentine’s Day is a day were people will be appreciating love, exchanging gifts and so on,” said Mai Titi.

“I thought of sharing it with those who have no families, street kids, the less privileged and even widows that are struggling with life, so basically the event is fundraising towards the less privileged to help them with their needs.”

The rising and celebrated online comedian, Mai Titi has described charity as one of the visions she has always had and comedy only coming in as a platform that she is utilizing to fulfil this vision.

“I will be hosting this event with other well-wishers that share my vision. I am a comedian but my heart cries for those who are less privileged. It has always been my dream to open a home for street kids and orphans,” she said.

Mai Titi has called on more players to assist in making the event a success saying such acts in the Christian world will bring about multiplication of blessings.

“With the little you have, if you stretch out a giving hand, God will multiply. I am not even rich myself but with the little I have, I sometimes pack clothes and give out on the streets and I think it’s a good thing,” she revealed.

The dinner tickets are going for $25 and there is expected to be a mixture of comedy and musical performance by Diana Samkange.