Comic Pastor now fulltime musician?

A scene from the Comic Pastor's video shoot with Mitchell Chiyangwa PIC: COURTESY OF PIXLE BOYS

Is comedian, Comic Pastor considering a career shift? Dumping his 8-5 missions in Msasa as well as his comedy shenanigans to take up music?

Just a few weeks after the release of his track, ‘Olinda Ndidewo’ which was followed up by ‘Ngachitenderere’, the pastor is back with a new delivery.

This time on a dancehall tip, the comedian dropped a song titled, ‘Hazvina Basa’ off the TDS Vibes riddim.

Apparently the pastor is no stranger to music as he revealed to Zimbo Jam that music started before comedy.

“People take it as a joke that’s why I don’t do music full time. Fans should know that I will be recording everytime I get a chance it’s part of entertainment,” admitted Prosper.

He expressed his love for the mic saying, “I love hovering in the studio so much that one day I will collaborate with the big guns.”

The Comic Pastor hopes to collaborate with Sniper Storm whom he has been a big fan of and and also BaShupi whom he described as free spirited and very creative.

UK based promoter Sonny Chibuwe of TDS Vibes Promotions the brains behind the dancehall project that features Prosper had this to say, “Comic Pastor is a committed and hard working individual, most importantly humble and down to earth. I approached him and asked if he could voice on our riddim. His attitude towards work was amazing.

“I believe he has the potential to transition into the music industry and kick start a career. He has just proved that he is multi talented.”

The Epworth born and bred entertainer said his greatest wish is for children from his neighborhood to make it big in entertainment.

“My greatest wish is to see children from my hood making it into main stream entertainment circles. We have very talented young people like Mawuveins, Wicie, Automan and CrazyE and music producers like Alicious who are still young but have great potential,” expressed the pastor.

The witty lad who was last week nominated amongst 100 Great Zimbabweans is one of the most sought after entertainers and master of ceremony in Zimbabwe.

His effective use of social media to generate, distribute content and monetize it, has seen his brand flourish over the past few years.