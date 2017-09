Chamu and Ronald Chiwanza PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Comedian, Comic Pastor has blasted the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) accusing them of preferring to pay international acts and abusing local acts by not paying them during the carnival week.

The comedian alleges he did some work for ZTA during the 2015 carnival and has to date not received his payment.

Check out his post below: