Guess how many millions of condoms Zimbabwe used in 2016?

Condom use on the rise in Zimbabwe

While many are still trying to work out what the recently released statistics on condom distribution mean in terms of the frequency of sexual activity, the Zimbabwe Network for People Living with HIV/AIDS (ZNPP+) has welcomed the statistics showing that distribution has increased significantly in the country.

In commemoration of World Condom day last week, government through the Ministry of Health released statistics that showed an increase in condom distribution from 80 million in 2014 to 110 million in 2016, an indication that the demand is higher for the precious piece of latex.

Speaking to Zimbo Jam, ZNPP+ programs and training manager, Rumbidzai Matewe said the increase in distribution means that condoms are on demand and people indulging in sexual intercourse are doing it responsibly.

“This is an indication that those that are indulging in sex are protected and taking more responsibility in the prevention of HIV amongst themselves,” she said.

She however questioned the moral values of the Zimbabwean society given the increase in condom distribution which paints a positive picture of responsibility but a negative picture on morality.

“The mere fact that people are protecting themselves should however be understood that this is not at all an indicator on morality or even ethics, it just means that these people are having sex responsibly,” she said.

The statistics released by the Ministry of Health also exposed the disappointing figures pointing towards a lower level of female condom distribution with just 4.5 million distributed in 2016 and Matewe attributed this to the current situation in which there is need for women to receive more empowerment for the negotiation of safe sex.

“The female condom is an option for a woman and so what then becomes the big question is how empowered is this woman who is negotiating for safe sex. It is very important that the promotion for both the male condom and the female condom is equally done within our societies so that women will also have an option when they are negotiating for safer sex,” explained Matewe.

Meanwhile, a health expert Dr. Tinashe Goronga has said the increase in distribution can lead to increase in access, but is should also come with the correct and consistent use of condoms.

“Increase in distribution is a good thing if it’s translating to increase in correct and consistent condom use. There is still however more to be done with regards to knowledge especially adolescents who are often left out of some programmes. However, increase in distribution can promote easier access and therefore increase in use,” he said.

He also advised HIV positive partners to take advantage of the increase in condom distribution and use protection to avoid reinfection by the virus.

“HIV positive partners are encouraged to use condoms to prevent reinfection and transmission of resistant strains of HIV.

“It’s also important to note the existence of discordant couples where one is HIV positive and the other is HIV negative. Condom use helps in preventing the negative partner from being infected,” he added.