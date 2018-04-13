Consistent Takura keeps growing

Takura keeps on growing PIC: COURTESY OF TAKURAVEVO

Since dropping his debut EP ‘Stripped’ in 2016, Takura has been one of the most consistent artist to come outta Zimbabwe from that period to date.

Every time he dropped a single or featured on someones single, like was the case with Tamy Moyo’s ‘Beautiful’, its’s always magical.

Last year he capped of a cool 2017 which saw him getting a lot of corporate endorsements via advertising deals with his second EP ‘Relationship Goals’.

Without wasting any time, capitalising on the momentum as his peers invest energy in the wrong things, Takura is set to drop his debut album ‘Someone had to do it’ tonight Friday the 13th at Club 1+1.

“Am excited ahead of the big day. The plan from here is to go big all the way as we strive to penetrate the global market,” said Takura.

He also revealed that the album consists of trap/soul trap jams.

Artists set to perform at the launch include Junior Brown and Trevor Dongo amongst many others.

You can get Takura’s music crom the links below:

Spotify: http://smarturl.it/SHTDispot

GooglePlay: http://smarturl.it/SHTDigplay

Deezer: http://smarturl.it/SHTDidzr

These are the main stores, still waiting on iTunes. It hasn’t yet delivered to stores.

