Controversial Stunner drops new album Thursday

Stunner launches Stray Bullet PIC: COURTESY OF STUNNER

Controversial award-winning rapper, Stunner is set to drop his brand new album this Thursday September 7 at the Alliance Francaise Old Mutual Theatre.

The interesting album title, ‘Stray Bullet’ seems to be a true reflection of the rappers character in the public eye.

Some have labelled him a misguided missile – he has proved that he is indeed a stray bullet and those who haven’t been unfortunate enough to be in Stunners path have suffered the consequences.

Speaking on the album title Stunner said, “A stray bullet is a bullet that hits the unintended target when released. Meaning no one is safe when it’s released, it may end up knocking out who it’s not supposed to knock out and it takes an innocent life. But fact still remains it will strike and do damage regardless.”

He added that the album shows his prowess in the music sector and how he is able to be relevant to everyone over more than a decade due to his versatility.

“Some of the tracks on the album include ‘Vakomana mune mari here’ which features Boom Betto. It inspires the ghetto youth’s and it was endorsed by Phillip Chiyanga. The album comprises of tracks with different themes which includes love, hustle, and social commentary as well as party tunes. The album also features Ghanaian, Epixode as well as local acts like Ba Shupi, Pesshi and Hillzy,” read a statement from Stunners brand management team, KOSHA Management.

Whether this album will see him bounce back to being the top hip hop artist in the country, Stunner responded saying, “Bounce back? I’ve been running the game for quite some time and I’m sure even last year’s Zim Hip Hop Awards gongs speak for themselves. Definitely I will continue running the game.”

KOSHA also revealed that there will be some videos released to some tracks on the album.

“We do have videos that are coming through and and we are actually releasing one this Friday. Those that need to get consistent updates or watch first need to subscribe to Stunner’s YouTube account, StunnerVEVO.”

The album is currently available on pre-order on all these digital platforms.