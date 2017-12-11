Cook Off Movie: Hits & Misses

Tehn Diamond is a scene on the Cook Off PIC: COURTESY OF COOK OFF

Wednesday December 7 was the premiere of the movie, Cook Off at the Ambassador Hotel.

The who’s who of the film sector converged at the event in support of Tomas Brickhil and Joe Njagu, the executive director and director, respectively as they launched their movie

However, after all has been said and done, the question many who have not watched it have is whether it is a good, average or pathetic movie – we now reveal all this, as we reflect on the hits and misses of the movie.

HITS

CASTING – The selection of the cast was on point. Kudos to the directors. Stars like Tendaishe Chitima (lead act), showcased why they are making waves in Mzansi by slaying it on set, complemented well by the likes of Jessesi Mungoshi, Eddie Sandifolo amongst many other veterans.It was also good to see new faces on the big screen, particularly rapper, Tehn Diamond. He revealed a side of him that many did not know of – his a very good actor. GOOD STORYLINE – Forget the common issues of child abuse, rape and HIV. This movie is on a different tangent altogether as it centres on cooking. That’s something rarely explored by local filmmakers.If more scripts are prepared in such a way, we will have interesting stories to tell the world from our own context.But besides having a unique storyline, the 115 minutes long movie keeps one captivated. Though some scenes can actually be edited out as they make the movie unnecessarily long.

BRAVERY – Though it’s not really about the movie. It is important to salute everyone who was involved in making it because majority of them did all they did on a labour of love basis. The cast has not been paid and so is the case with some of the guys on the technical side.Many filmmakers have failed to produce anything in the name of “we lack of funding”. These ladies and gentlemen defied the odds and delivered a good product with very limited resources.This should encourage other filmmakers. The power of collaboration has been revealed, its time filmmakers start working with or without the money.

MISSES

LANGUAGE – Though it is good to think globally when making productions, it is critical to centre the narrative on our rich culture – especially in the area of language. Dear filmmakers, lets learn from our Nigerian, South African, Indian and Chinese brothers. They don’t act cheesy trying to be like Hollywood stars. They tell the story in their language and put subtitles for the rest of the world to enjoy with them and it has worked.Cook Off could have had greater depth had many characters in the movie been allowed to speak in Shona as it is their first language and subtitles added to cater for the world. Many actors failed to bring out the emotions within them as they were caught up trying to be good English speakers. That took out a zing from the movie. TECHNICALITIES – There is inconsistency with the audio aspect of the movie. There are instances when the sound is super loud and then some where it is really low. This can affect some viewers as they have to be always adjusting volumes of their systems. Fix it gents.As highlighted earlier, there are some parts which aren’t necessary. For instance whenever the cooking competition is starting, there is no point in always telling us what they are cooking. This is not Battle of The Chefs Harare. It is the movie inspired by it. Don’t get it twisted.

DON’T PIMP THE GHETTO – The family in the movie was from Budiriro, there is nothing like pajamas in the ghetto comrades, unless it’s a rich family, in this case it was not. There is nothing like lunch for school children on a daily basis especially when their single parent is struggling to make ends meet. Ghetto folks hustle, tell it as is.

