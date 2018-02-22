Cool American jazz comes to Harare

Oran Etkins' Timbalooloo teaching method PIC COURTESY OF ETKIN

All roads lead to Theatre in The Park this weekend for a unique music experience with visiting American Jazz and teaching outfit Oran Etkin Trio.

The trio is set to share the stage with some of Zimbabwe’s renowned acts in the likes of Blessing Chimanga and Sam Mataure on Friday and Saturday evenings.

But besides the concerts, there is also a programme for school students.

“The date for the much anticipated schools workshop has been set for Tuesday 27th February, at St John’s College,” read a statement from the event organisers.

Oran’s workshop is open to all music students, teachers and members of the public and is free of charge.

“Instrumental and vocal musicians are welcome to join in on an afternoon of practical one-on-one and group sessions.

“Etkin’s teaching methods and deep love of music will re-invigorate the approaches and passion of music students of all ages and abilities. Teachers of music, and even teachers of other subjects will benefit from seeing how music, and the process of learning it can activate of all of a person’s mental and social skills,” further read the statement.

Besides that workshop, children in Harare are in for a real treat on Saturday the 24th in the morning with the Timbalooloo concert, a concert especially for kids.

The full schedule for concerts is as follows:

23rd February 2018 – 19:30 pm Oran Etkin Trio with Sam Mataure

24th February 2018 – 11:00am Oran Etkin’s Timbalooloo Children’s concert

24th February 2018 – 19:30 pm Oran Etkin with Blessing Chimanga and Zimbabwean mbira masters

